Sandra Jones surprises transplant recipient with motorized scooter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Earl Fleming is a makeup artist, drag performer, singer and Richmond LGBTQ community icon; a man with no shortage of smiles, no matter the obstacle.

He received a heart and kidney transplant on December 23, 2016, the day before his birthday.

Earl has been using a wheel chair to get around. But for the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Sandra Jones surprised the 64 year old with a motorized scooter.

It was a few days before his birthday this year when Sandra stopped by his home on Melton Avenue with the surprise.

His excited reaction was priceless, Sandra said, and he broke into song. "We can have a parade next week," he said as he took the scooter for a test drive. Watch the video to see his reaction!

Every day in December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust. All we ask is that the recipients pay it forward one day.

Watch CBS 6 Month of Giving segments each day or catch up online.