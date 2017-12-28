Richmond detective attacked while trying to arrest suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- A Richmond Police detective has minor injuries after being attacking while trying to make an arrest in downtown Richmond.

Officials said the detective, who they have not identified, was trying to make an arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation Thursday morning around 1:45 in the 2000 block of East Main Street. At some point during the attempted arrest the suspect tried to flee.

As the detective was chasing after the suspect, another person attacked the detective. Police say the attacker was a friend of the first suspect.

Another police officer was on their way, and arrived while the detective was being attacked. The second officer chased after the attacker, while the detective arrested the original suspect.

Officials say the second officer had to chase the person who attacked the detective about two blocks, to the intersection of 18th and Main Street, in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. That suspect was taken into custody by police, and will be charged will assaulting a police officer.

The detective that was attacked was checked out by Richmond EMS, and had minor injuries, but did not go to the hospital. Police officials say the detective is doing "fine."

Police have not said what charges the person the detective was originally arresting will be facing. They say it is an "on-going investigation."

This is a developing story.