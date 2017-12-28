× Noon Year’s Eve at SMV

RICHMOND, Va. —

Send 2017 out with a bang at Noon Year’s Eve, at the Science Museum of Virginia. On Sunday, December 31, The Museum is open for the weekend 9:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Starting at 10 a.m., guests can make wearable decorations and noisemakers to prepare for the noon-time celebration. There will be a dance party, a marshmallow structure building station, a wish wand craft area and a huge banner for writing resolutions.

At noon, 2,018 bouncy balls along with tons of paper streamers will drop from several stories above the crowd, celebrating the New Year. Followed by an apple juice toast. To conclude the event, a liquid nitrogen ping-pong ball explosion science demonstration will take place on the front lawn at 1 p.m. Year’s Eve is free with Museum admission ($14.50 adults, $13.50 children and seniors, free ages 3 and under). For more information call 804-864-1400 or visit smv.org.