Kwanzaa & NYE Ball Rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --

2017 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival Saturday, December 30, 2p.m. - 9:00 p.m. At the Dewey Gottwald Center, 2301 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, (between the Bon Secours Training Camp and the Department of Motor Vehicles.) Presented by Elegba Folklore Society, Inc., With City of Richmond, Dominion, Wells Fargo and CBS 6. In cooperation with CultureWorks and the Arts & Cultural Funding Consortium.

The festival features Professor Griff, formerly of the Rap Group Public Enemy, Wildfire (reggae artist,) Kevin Davis and BanCaribe, Mike Hoggard Quartet, the Elegba Folklore Society Dancers and Drummers and the African Marketplace. $6 Advance General Admission. $7 $5 Students (12-18) & Seniors (65+), Advance. $6, Door. Free for Children Under 12. For group rates and more information visit http://efsinc.org or call 804/644-3900.

New Year’s Eve Ball Rise- Sunday, December 31, The Ball Rise tradition started in 2006 above the Byrd Theater and ended in 2012, it now moves to another 89-year-old building The HofGarden, is a three-story event venue and German beer hall, located in the iconic Hofheimer Building, (2818 W. Broad Street.) The 40 ft. Ball Rise is the brainchild of Todd A. Schall-Vess, manager of the Byrd Theatre.

The ball rise will take place on the venue’s popular rooftop bar, during the annual New Year’s Eve party. This year’s theme is based on Rio de Janeiro’s Rio Carnival. With musical performances by DC’s Black Masala, Andrew Alli & the Mainline, as well as a local crowd favorite, DJ Duffy. This event is ticketed - general admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $50 each. For more information visit www.TheHofGarden.com.