× Kool and the Gang New Year’s Eve event canceled; concert rescheduled to August

HENRICO, Va. – The much-anticipated Kool & the Gang New Year’s Eve event and concert in Innsbrook has been cancelled over concerns of cold temperatures.

The forecast is expected to dip into the teens, and both organizers and the band were worried about the effect it could have on concertgoers.

Kool & The Gang was going to be joined by Richmond-based party rock band ‘The Mashup’. The party was going to feature a ball drop and light show.

“Out of concern for the safety, well-being and comfort of our fans in such harsh temperatures on New Year’s Eve, the band and venue have made the decision to move this show. We look forward to partying like it’s New Year’s Eve in the Summer of 2018, “ said Matthew Creeger, managing producer of Innsbrook After Hours. “We expect to have details on the new concert date very soon.”

The new concert date will be Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Innsbrook After Hours. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at 10 a.m.