× ‘He deserves to live’: Shelter needs help with dog’s leg amputation

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. – Trike came to the Prince George Animal Shelter Wednesday night.

A veterinarian determined that the dog will need to have his leg amputated, because something was wrapped around his leg for three days and it cut off all circulation.

His leg is now dead and, quite literally, rotting away, representatives at the shelter said, online.

The shelter said they are asking for the public’s assistance, because the estimated cost of surgery is $500-$700 and is well beyond the average bill they incur.

“If you can donate, please assist us in saving Trike! He deserves to live regardless of if that means three legs instead of four,” said a shelter representative.

There are multiple ways to donate.

The shelter said that credit donations can be made over the phone; cash, card, or check can be accepted in person at the adoption center; and checks or cash can also be given directly to Disputanta Animal Hospital in Trike’s name to assist with the medical bill.

The shelter is not taking applications for him right now and will wait until his surgery is successful and he recovers.