CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver has been arrested for drunk driving after a crash on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County Thursday night.

Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police said the crash happened near Huguenot Baptist Church.

“One vehicle with significant front end damage,” Story said.

Officers later found a second vehicle that was involved in the crash.

Police said no one was injured.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Chesterfield officers are working a Crash Huguenot Road in the area of Huguenot Baptist Church. One vehicle with significant front end damage. Officers are trying to determine what the driver struck. One in custody for DUI. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/IMkwKhc71T — Lt. Don Story (@LtDonStory) December 29, 2017

Crash Update: Second vehicle involved in the earlier crash on Huguenot Road has been located. No injuries. No additional charges. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/Cn3P8Uet80 — Lt. Don Story (@LtDonStory) December 29, 2017