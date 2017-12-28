Creighton Court resident: I haven’t had heat for 6 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man who lives in Creighton Court said the heating system in his apartment has not worked for the past six years, so he is reaching out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help as frigid temperatures continue in Central Virginia.

“I’m concerned about my child," McArthur Jefferies said, "I can keep me warm, but my son should be able to be warm in his apartment.”

Jefferies said that RRHA provided space heaters to residents in the past, but he said he did not receive one this winter.

So instead, Jefferies said he had been using his gas oven to heat his home. That is something officials urge folks to never do since carbon monoxide fumes from the oven can be fatal.

“I try not to, but I have no other choice but to use the oven because I have no other heat to put in here,” Jefferies said.

CBS 6 reached out to Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and received this statement reading in part:

"RRHA is aware of an issue affecting the heat in Mr. Jefferies building. RRHA is in the process of procuring a contractor to make substantial repairs necessary to correct this issue. In the interim, RRHA has provided space heaters to the impacted units to abate the issue and ensured that sufficient temperatures are maintained... RRHA has again provided Mr. Jefferies with space heaters until a permanent repair can be made. Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention."

Jefferies said his family is grateful for the quick fix, but is still hopeful for a long term solution.

