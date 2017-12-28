× Claire’s testing products after reports of asbestos found in makeup

Claire’s has pulled multiple products after a Rhode Island woman found asbestos in her 6-year-old daughter’s makeup. The retailer also announced Thursday on Twitter that an independent lab will test its makeup products to determine whether the woman’s findings were accurate.

In the meantime, Claire’s said full refunds will be issued to concerned customers. Affected products listed on the retailer’s website include its Ultimate Mega Make Up Set, Mint Glitter Make Up Set, Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact and Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set.

According to the WJAR. report, the asbestos was discovered when the mother mailed her daughter’s makeup — purchased at the Providence Place Mall — to an independent lab for testing. Results revealed the presence of cancer-causing tremolite asbestos.

The mother, who works for a law firm, and her boss, sent 17 more products to the lab, purchased in nine different states.

The Scientific Analytical Institute conducted the tests, according to WJAR.

“As always, the safety of our customers and products is our top priority,” Claire’s said in Thursday’s Twitter statement.

*** Photo by Mike Mozart.Used with CC licensing. ***