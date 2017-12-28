12 dead, including baby, in Bronx apartment building fire

BELMONT, the Bronx — At least 12 people, including a child, were killed in a fire Thursday night at an apartment building in the Bronx, one of New York City’s boroughs, officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Twelve people are dead and several others injured as a massive fire ripped through an apartment building in the Bronx on a frigid night, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference, WPIX reported.

About 170 firefighters responded to the blaze at the five-story, walk-up apartment building at 2363 Prospect Ave., near East 187th Street around 7 p.m. It quickly escalated to a 5-alarm fire.

The fire was brought under control around 9 p.m.

