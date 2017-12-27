Richmond’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter remains open through Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — The Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will be open through Thursday, December 28, as temperatures are forecast to remain at or below 40 degrees.

The shelter, located in the City’s Public Safety Building at 505 North 9th Street, opens at 7 p.m. and closes the following morning at 10 a.m.

“Residents in need of overnight shelter are asked to report to Commonwealth Catholic Charities (511 W. Grace Street) during operational hours for a comprehensive intake and referral to the appropriate shelter,” the city advised. “Shelter registration is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For individuals who are not eligible for existing shelter space or if all available beds have been filled, Commonwealth Catholic Charities will provide a referral to the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.”

Food will not be provided, and pets are not allowed in the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

The elderly or residents with disabilities are asked to contact Senior Connections for assistance at (804) 343-3000, Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.