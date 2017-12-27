Man with tiger tattoo wanted for Henrico abduction

Fulton Hill homicide victim ID’d
December 27, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a number of charges in Henrico County.

Henrico Police said 29-year-old Ralphael Thiearthur Fuller is wanted for abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault and grand larceny.

Fuller is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds.

RalphaelThiearthur Fuller

Fuller also has a tattoo of a tiger on his right arm and is known to frequent Richmond’s Creighton Court.

Anyone with information about Fuller’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.