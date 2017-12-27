× Police arrest 3 people on heroin, meth charges at Glenside and Broad

HENRICO, Va. – Three people were arrested on heroin charges the day after Christmas, in the 7000 block of West Broad Street, the same block of where TGI Fridays and Sheetz are located.

Police said that they observed two vehicles “engaged in suspicious activity” on Tuesday afternoon and pulled them over for inspection. There was a juvenile in one of the vehicles.

Police recovered suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and OxyContin between the two cars.

Sean Patrick McDonald, 31, was charged with suspended license, possession of heroin, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jenavie Michelle Francis, 30, was charged with possession of heroin and contributing.

Phillip Eugene Brewington, 46, was charged with distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of OxyContin.

