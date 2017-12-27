Power restored at Disneyland after outage halts rides

Power has been restored at Disneyland after an outage left some tourists stranded on rides, according to park spokesperson Suzi Brown.

The outage came during a busy holiday season at the Anaheim, California, attraction.

The outage took out power to the Toontown area, parts of Fantasyland, and the Big Thunder Mountain attraction, which is adjacent to Fantasyland, Brown said. About a dozen attractions were affected and guests were escorted off the rides, Brown said.

The rides were being brought back online and everything will be operating normally, she said.

Geoff Fienberg, who was on the “It’s a Small World” ride when the outage happened, told CNN it wasn’t much of an ordeal after the ride stopped.

Had to leave @Disneyland it was so full it didn’t feel safe. Had to take kids and leave. Hope we can get a refund. All rides 2+ hour waits. pic.twitter.com/isqGLjko4D — MilpitasNinerGuy (@MilpitasNinerGu) December 27, 2017

“About 60%-70% of the way through the ride the power just went off,” he said. The guests sat “25 minutes in the dark” and were eventually escorted off.

He said everyone was “pretty calm” and there was no “danger” or “commotion.” The attraction is a boat ride in the Fantasyland area.

“It was just dark, music was still playing, so that will be in most of our heads probably for the following year.”

Disneyland said on its Twitter feed Wednesday afternoon that it was “currently only accepting guests for re-entry.”