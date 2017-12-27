Arctic air to dominate for the next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through Virginia early Wednesday morning, and a chunk of arctic air will move in behind it over the next 24 hours. Low temperatures Thursday morning will drop into the teens across the metro with some isolated single digits possible far north and west.

This first lobe of arctic air will lessen slightly Friday and Saturday before another blast of even colder air arrives for early next week.

Highs Sunday through Tuesday will range from the mid 20s to around 30, and overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens.

It will be cold for New Year's Eve with temperatures in the teens and lower 20s around midnight.

Temperatures will moderate a little towards the second half of next week with highs back to around 40°, but that is still below normal.

In terms of precipitation, we may see a few flurries on Friday, and a few snow showers are possible north of Richmond on Saturday. Snow prospects for early next week are low.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: