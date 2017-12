Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Nine cars were involved in a car accident in Henrico’s West End late Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4:00 p.m., police say nine cars were involved in an accident at the intersection of Gaskins and Three Chopt Roads.

Several victims had to be taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed as of yet.

