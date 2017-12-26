Woman shot in the head in Christmas Day shooting in South Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in the head during a Christmas night shooting at a South Richmond apartment complex.

Police said around 10:25 p.m. they received a call for a person shot in the 2300 block of E Treemont Court at the Stratford Hills and Bethany Springs Apartments and Townhomes.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman shot in the head in the parking lot. She was transferred to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A woman, who lives at the apartment where the shooting happened, said the 24-year-old victim and shooter entered into an altercation prior to the gunshots.

The witness described the victim as, "one of the most humble people I have ever met."

Police are still investigating and have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

Neighbors described hearing three gun shots and then watching officers swarm the area.

"I've been out here for years and we really haven't had trouble out here," said Robinette Butler. "I hope everything is all right and they find out what happened."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.