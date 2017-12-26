‘Semper Fi:’ Wayne Covil surprises Marine, father of 5 with gift for whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LEE, Va. -- When CBS 6 Senior reporter Wayne Covil heard the story of a dedicated Marine in need of some help this holiday season, he sprang into action.

Marine Sergeant John Camara has five young children; the oldest is 8 years old and the youngest are twin two-year-olds. Covil surprised the Marine recently at the Fort Lee army base.

“On behalf of CBS 6, here’s two gift cards. That should take care of some toys, some clothes, and a holiday meal for you and your entire family,” said Covil. “Thank you for serving the country.”

“Thank you, I really appreciate it,” said Sgt. Camara. “It’s going to make my wife really happy.”

In fact, the surprise left his wife in tears; happy tears.

"When I got home to show my wife, she cried," said Sgt. Camara.

The surprise was also organized by the Holiday Helper Association, who said Sgt. Camara was humbled and gracious upon receiving the gifts.

“Channel 6 believes in giving back and I always like to come down to Fort Lee,” said Covil. “Semper Fi.”

