He saw her story on TV and decided to help woman carjacked before Christmas

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield woman carjacked Friday night got a Christmas surprise from a CBS 6 viewer.

You may recall Cindy Sutton fought off a carjacker before being overpowered outside James Mart Petrol Convenience Store, off Harrowgate Road, in Chester.

The carjacker got away with Sutton's vehicle, which contained some Christmas presents she bought for her grandchildren.

When the vehicle was located, some of the presents were missing and her car was damaged.

Sutton said she did not have extra money to buy more presents or get her car fixed.

That's when CBS 6 viewer Wilbur Peyton stepped in.

"Cindy, my family and I watched [Wayne Covil's] story on you last night and we decided we wanted to pay it forward to you as a family," Peyton said. "So would you please accept this token of our appreciation for Christmas and spend it anyway you see fit."

Peyton also contacted Roger Walters, owner of Master Transmission and Auto Repair in Colonial Heights, and coordinated getting Sutton's car diagnosed to see exactly what is wrong with it.

Sutton said she was overwhelmed by Peyton's generosity.

The man accused of carjacking Sutton was into custody Saturday.

Alphonso Johnson was a patient at John Randolph Medical Center Behavioral Health mental health facility who escaped the hospital on Friday.