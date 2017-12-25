Chesterfield gunman robs 360 Express Mart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A gunman robbed 360 Express Mart at 16717 Hull Street Road at about 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 24, according to Chesterfield Police. No one was injured during the robbery.

"One man entered the business and demanded money," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash."

Police described the gunman as a black male with a thin build and approximately 5’7” tall. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, dark pants, brown boots, a black hat, and a blue bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.