Non-profit feeds Christmas dinner to hundreds at Richmond synagogue 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- By noon Christmas Day, more than 400 people were fed dinner at Temple Beth Ahabah on West Franklin Street in Richmond.

The non-profit, Bridging RVA, prepared to feed about 700 people in need of a warm meal for Christmas between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.

"We don't want to leave anybody out in the cold," said Kevin Michael, who picked up families in buses provided by Bon Air Baptist Church.

About 150 volunteers donated their time to prepare and hand out meals consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, mixed vegetables, and pie.

"I came to mingle and fellowship with people. This is awesome that they're giving food and toys to people in need," said Shanney Washington.

The food was prepared at a kitchen inside the Bon Air Presbyterian.

Children also sat on Santa's lap and were given a toy to bring home after eating.

"When community forms out of an ordeal, challenge, task or mission, people often discover one another in new and significant ways. Neighbors become friends; and co-workers become team players. Bridging RVA is all about connecting individuals, groups & causes to advance common good in our community," according to the group's website.

In 2016, the organization fed more than 500 people.

Bridging RVA's held their annual 150 Beds for 150 Kids event to help load mattresses and pillows into trucks and deliver them to children in need in November.