Teenager killed at gathering of friends on Christmas Eve

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A teenager was shot and killed at a gathering of friends on Christmas Eve in Colonial Heights, Colonial Heights Police Capt. William Anspach said. The teenager's name and exact age have not yet been released.

One person -- an adult male -- was taken into custody following the shooting.

That adult's name and potential charges he may face have also not yet been released.

Anspach said the teenage victim and the person taken into custody were acquaintances, but provided no further details into their relationship.

The preliminary investigation into the shooting indicated a group of friends were gathered at the victim's house, on along the 500 block of Riverview Road in the area of Colonial Heights Middle School, Sunday evening.

During that gathering, the adult male displayed a handgun and shot the teenager.

After attempting to render first aid, someone at the gathering drove the teenager to TriCities Emergency Center where he was later pronounced dead, Anspach said.

"Being Christmas Eve and the tragic nature of this incident, there are no words to describe what the family is going through," Anspach said.

The shooting happened sometime around 6 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.