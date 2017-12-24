× Dominion Energy Christmas Parade to re-air Christmas morning

RICHMOND, Va. — Wake up Christmas morning, open presents, then gather around the television for a re-airing of the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

The parade re-broadcast begins at 9 a.m.

Thousands flocked to Broad Street in Richmond earlier this month for 34th annual parade which marched down Broad Street between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Christmas Around the World,” in honor “Hidden Figures,” the New York Times bestseller and award-winning movie about three African-American female NASA mathematicians who research helped make early spaceflight possible.

Margot Lee Shetterly, the book’s author, and Dr. Christine Darden, the retired NASA mathematician, data analyst and aeronautical engineer profiled in the book, were the parade’s grand marshals.

RT @AntoinetteEssa: With Grand Marshals Dr. Christine Darden an Engineer with NASA & Author of Hidden Figures Margot Lee Shetterly at the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. #cbs6 #dominionenergychristmasparade pic.twitter.com/ECTzvsaOOP — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) December 2, 2017

The parade, which was broadcast LIVE on CBS 6 and streamed on WTVR.com, will re-air on Christmas Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on CBS 6. [CLICK HERE to watch the entire broadcast on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.]

The parade attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.

Say hello to the parade Grand Marshals, former NASA “human computer” and project manager Dr. Christine Darden and “Hidden Figures” author Margot Lee Shetterly. Welcome!#rva #christmas pic.twitter.com/Agub19mNMs — Scott Wise (@Scott_Wise) December 2, 2017

With Grand Marshals Dr. Christine Darden an Engineer with NASA & Author of Hidden Figures Margot… https://t.co/1eSb05TFlA — Antoinette Essa (@AntoinetteEssa) December 2, 2017

