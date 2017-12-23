Sunny on Christmas, but snow in Richmond forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday will be a much cooler than Saturday, with steady or slowly falling temperatures in the low and mid 40s.

It will be variably to mostly cloudy and there might be a shower or two by evening as an upper level disturbance moves to our north.

Christmas Day will be partly to mostly sunny and cold with a high in the low 40s.

The cold air will persist through the week and we are still monitoring signs of a potential significant winter storm that could impact us Thursday into Saturday morning.