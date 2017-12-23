Powhatan school bus drivers recognized for their hard work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- When it was Angie Miles' turn to honor a group of people during the CBS 6 Month of Giving, she chose to recognize hard-working school bus drivers in Powhatan County.

"Thank you so much for all that you do," Angie told the room full of bus drivers. "We're saying thank you with help from Sweet Shop here in Powhatan."

In addition to the sweet treats, Angie handed out gift cards to bus driver who have been safely shuttling children to and from school for 20 years or more.

"What you guys do is so important, and sometimes hard," Angie said. "Without you, we would be no where. Thank you, thank you, thank you, so much."

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust. All we ask is that the recipients pay it forward one day.

