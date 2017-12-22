Police say Petersburg robbery suspect has a history of violence

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg police have identified a suspect wanted for robbery.

Police say Christopher G. Jones, 22, of Chesterfield, has a history of violence and the public should not approach him.

Police have not released specifics about the robbery.

Jones is currently wanted for robbery and 9 additional warrants.

The 22-year-old is described as 5’01” tall and 174 lbs. His last known address was the 7000 block of Serena Lane in south Chesterfield.

If you have any information on Christopher G. Jones, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.