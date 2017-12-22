Police identify man killed in Ashland head-on collision

ASHLAND, Va. — Police have identified the man killed in a fatal head-on collision in Ashland Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 10200 block of East Patrick Henry Road for a report of a head-on collision involving two vehicles, each occupied by only the driver.

The driver of one vehicle has been identified as Keith Bruce, 54, of Doswell, VA. He was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver was treated and released by EMS at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash. There have been no charges filed relating to the crash at this time.

“The Ashland Police Department extends our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Bruce and asks our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the department wrote in a release.