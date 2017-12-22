Travelers try staying positive despite crowded roads, airports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A record 107.3 million people will travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

Will Kennedy was one of those travelers.

The Richmond native, returned home for Christmas Friday from Los Angeles. He said getting was not easy.

"It took us 35 minutes to travel three miles just to get to the airport and then wait another two and half hours," Kennedy said. "We got to the airport at 7 for a 10:30 flight and almost still didn’t make it it was pretty intense.”

Richmonder Colin Quinn meanwhile was departing Richmond International Airport, bound for Connecticut.

“It always hurts to pay for the plane ticket, but to see family and friends you haven’t seen in awhile it’s always good,” said Quinn.

AAA said a spike in gas prices was not preventing people from hitting the roads either.

A projected 97.4 million people will be traveling by car and some areas are expected to see three times the normal traffic congestion.

Michelle Radzisauskas said she’ll will stick with flying.

“Not driving nine hours and seeing family as soon as I can makes the flight worth it,” said traveler Michelle Radzisauskas.

If you are driving, experts suggest doing so on non peek hours or on the actual holiday.