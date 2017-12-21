Yummy comfort foods

RICHMOND, Va. – Thursday, December 21st is the first day of winter and the perfect time to enjoy a nice hot bowl of Chili. Executive Chef John Ellis from Kroger stopped by our studio recently to pass along his recipe for 3-Bean Chili & White Bean Clam Chowder. For more information you can visit www.kroger.com

3 bean Chicken Chili

1 red pepper, 1 green pepper, 1 yellow pepper- diced and sautéed

1 pound seasoned grilled chicken breast

1 large can cream of chicken soup- ½ can water

1 can chili flavored white beans

1 can chili flavored kidney beans

1 can chili flavored black beans

1 pack chili seasoning

Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic

Garnish with fresh grilled corn, sour cream and cheddar cheese

White Bean Clam Chowder

1 stalk celery, 1 carrot and ¼ white onion deiced and sautéed

1 can cream of potato soup

1 can cream of celery soup

1 can whole clams (use the juice)

Season with salt, pepper, old, bay and dash of Worcestershire

Garnish with fresh parsley and oyster crackers

Both soups just need go to in the crockpot for about an hour to warm through. You can make then in a half batch like it was done in the segments or a full batch. The recipes are for a full batch.