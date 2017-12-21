Woman arrested for Play-Doh theft, wanted on charges in West Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman arrested for stealing Play-Doh at a Stafford County Target store, was wanted on multiple charges in West Virginia.

Deputies say 24-year-old Ciara Dakota Ratliff was arrested on Tuesday, December 19 after shoplifting Play-Doh from Target on South Gateway Drive.

“Stafford deputies observed the female suspect displaying unusual behavior in the women’s clothing section of the store,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “The suspect carried a black purse in one hand and a jar of Play-Doh in the other, and appeared unsteady on her feet.”

Deputies say Ratliff was taken into custody after she left the store without paying for the Play-Doh.

Law enforcement asked the woman to identify herself, they later learned that she provided a false identify. She eventually admitted that her real name was Ciara Dakota Ratliff.

That’s when deputies learned that Ratliff was wanted out of West Virginia on escape and destruction of property charges.

After the arrest, deputies found approximately a gram of a substance consistent with marijuana inside Ratliff’s purse. Deputies say they also recovered additional drug contraband in the purse and on the Ratliff.

Ratliff is charged with felony shoplifting (multiple prior offenses), intoxicated in public, identity theft, false identity to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and fugitive from justice.

She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.