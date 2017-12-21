Richmond police investigating after shooting victim shows up to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond's Northside after a victim showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the male shooting victim showed up to the hospital shortly after 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Crime Insider sources say the victim was rushed into surgery Thursday night.

Investigators say they have linked the shooting to the 3400 block of Wellington Street.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

