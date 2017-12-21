Missing 14-year-old girl believed to be with sex offender

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. — An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old believe to be in the company of a convicted sex offender, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

Nicole Hall, 14, was last seen the morning of Monday, December 18, 2017.

She is believe to be with Christopher Rider, 27, and Charles Krafft, 21.

“Christopher Rider is a parole absconder and convicted sex offender in the State of West Virginia. Christopher Rider is believed to be armed and dangerous,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “This information leads law enforcement to believe that Nicole Hall may be in danger. Arrest warrants have been obtained for Christopher Rider.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Sgt. Gary Workman of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-7911.