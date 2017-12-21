Share to help find missing Henrico teen Lilyana Flores

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Angela Molina is worried sick. Her 16-year-old daughter Lilyana Flores is missing.

Flores, a 10th grade student at Varina High School, disappeared from the family’s eastern Henrico home sometime before sunrise on Saturday, December 16.

When Molina checked her daughter’s room that morning, she found a note that indicated the teenager ran away from home.

Molina said she believed her daughter ran off with a man, possibly in his 20s, and the two were hiding in North Carolina.

She was extra concerned because she feared her daughter was trying to get back home — but was not being allowed to do so.

“She was like my best friend. She would have called — so I would not be so worried,” Angela Molina said through tears.

Molina contacted police about her daughter and Henrico Police confirmed a report was filed and an investigation launched.

“It’s been six days. I don’t know. I don’t know,” she said.

She is fearful that her daughter will be taken across the border to Mexico.

“And then I’m never going to see her again,” she cried.

Lilyana Flores was described by family as a 16-year-old female who stood 5’3″ and weighed 190 pounds.

Angela Molina said her daughter might have recently been in or around High Point, North Carolina.

Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.