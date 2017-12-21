RICHMOND, Va. – Charlottesville-based group Erin & The Wildfire are known for their funk and soul sound. The popular group made a return visit to our LIVE show to promote their first full length album ‘Thirst.’ They played an original song from the album, ‘Meant for Me,’ as well as a cover of Vulfpeck’s ‘Christmas in LA.’ You can catch Erin & The Wildfire performing LIVE on Saturday, December 30th at 9 pm at The Phoenix in Roanoke, and at The Starr Hill venue in Crozet on January 13th at 6:30 pm. For more information you can visit https://www.erinandthewildfire.com/