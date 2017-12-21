3 injured after vehicle slams into pole, knocking out power to dozens near Grove Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three people were injured Thursday evening after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole, knocking out power for dozens along Grove Avenue in Richmond.

Police said a vehicle was traveling along Grove Avenue, when the driver slammed into a utility pole in a median, near Greenway Lane.

The three occupants of the vehicle have been transported to the hospital with injuries. One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries, while the other two occupants are expected to be OK.

The crash knocked out power to 64 Dominion Energy customers. Crews are on scene working restore service. Officials tell CBS 6 that they are working to restore power as soon as possible.

They estimate power will be restored between 1:00 and 4:00 Friday morning.

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357.