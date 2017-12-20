× Starbucks to open drive-thru location at Willow Lawn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Starbucks is looking to expand in The Shops at Willow Lawn.

Starbucks filed plans last week with the Henrico County Planning Department to construct a new store next to the recently opened Chopt salad restaurant, near the Fitzhugh Avenue entrance to the retail center along Willow Lawn Drive.

Plans call for a 2,200-square-foot store to rise on an existing surface lot that will include a drive-thru and 16 new parking spaces, the plans show. The project calls for the vacant former AAA building to be demolished.

Starbucks already operates a small in-line location in Willow Lawn next to the Staples and Dairy Queen.

It’s unclear whether the existing location will remain open upon the completion of the outparcel site. Calls to Starbucks were not returned Tuesday. An email to Federal Realty, the firm that owns and manages Willow Lawn, was not returned.

Starbucks’ expansion is the latest change at Willow Lawn.

