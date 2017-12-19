WTVR CBS 6.3 will carry VCU Rams game vs. Winthrop Eagles

Posted 4:15 pm, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:23PM, December 19, 2017

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 21: Sean Mobley #5 of the VCU Rams in action during the first half of the game against the California Golden Bears during the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 21, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball game against the Winthrop Eagles will air on WTVR channel 6.3.

The  game starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday on 6.3.

CBS 6.1 is our main channel, found on Comcast 9 and 212 and Verizon FiOS 6 and 506 as well as DirecTV.

CBS 6.3, Verizon 466 and Comcast 206, is our sub-channel which normally airs CBS 6 weather information.

It can be found on Comcast 206 and Verizon FiOS 466 but is not currently available on DirecTV.

VCU Schedule

(bold are home games)

December
Sat    Dec 2 – Old Dominion
Tues Dec 5 – Texas
Sat    Dec 9 – at Seton Hall
Sat    Dec 16 – Bucknell
Tues Dec 19 – Winthrop
Fri     Dec 22 – VMI
Sat     Dec 30 – Fordham(12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network)

VCU Atlantic 10 Schedule

January

Wed   Jan 03 – TBA, Saint Joseph’s
Sat      Jan 06 — La Salle (2 p.m. NBC Sports Network)
Tues   Jan 09 — Duquesne
Fri       Jan 12 –Dayton ( 7p.m. ESPN2)
Wed  Jan 17 – Richmond
Sat      Jan 20 —George Washington (12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network)
Tues   Jan 23 — Saint Louis (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Sat       Jan 27 — George Mason (TBA CBS Sports Network)

February

Fri     Feb    2    Rhode Island (7 p.m. ESPN2)
Wed Feb 7    Richmond (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Sat    Feb 10  Dayton (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Wed Feb 14  Davidson ( TBA CBS Sports Network)
Sat    Feb 17  George Washington
Wed Feb 21  Massachusetts
Sat    Feb 24  St. Bonaventure (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Wed Feb 28  George Mason

March

Sat Mar 3 Fordham

Wed. Mar 7 A-10 tournament starts