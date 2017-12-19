WTVR CBS 6.3 will carry VCU Rams game vs. Winthrop Eagles
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball game against the Winthrop Eagles will air on WTVR channel 6.3.
The game starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday on 6.3.
CBS 6.1 is our main channel, found on Comcast 9 and 212 and Verizon FiOS 6 and 506 as well as DirecTV.
CBS 6.3, Verizon 466 and Comcast 206, is our sub-channel which normally airs CBS 6 weather information.
It can be found on Comcast 206 and Verizon FiOS 466 but is not currently available on DirecTV.
VCU Schedule
(bold are home games)
December
Sat Dec 2 – Old Dominion
Tues Dec 5 – Texas
Sat Dec 9 – at Seton Hall
Sat Dec 16 – Bucknell
Tues Dec 19 – Winthrop
Fri Dec 22 – VMI
Sat Dec 30 – Fordham(12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network)
VCU Atlantic 10 Schedule
January
Wed Jan 03 – TBA, Saint Joseph’s
Sat Jan 06 — La Salle (2 p.m. NBC Sports Network)
Tues Jan 09 — Duquesne
Fri Jan 12 –Dayton ( 7p.m. ESPN2)
Wed Jan 17 – Richmond
Sat Jan 20 —George Washington (12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network)
Tues Jan 23 — Saint Louis (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Sat Jan 27 — George Mason (TBA CBS Sports Network)
February
Fri Feb 2 Rhode Island (7 p.m. ESPN2)
Wed Feb 7 Richmond (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Sat Feb 10 Dayton (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Wed Feb 14 Davidson ( TBA CBS Sports Network)
Sat Feb 17 George Washington
Wed Feb 21 Massachusetts
Sat Feb 24 St. Bonaventure (TBA CBS Sports Network)
Wed Feb 28 George Mason
March
Sat Mar 3 Fordham
Wed. Mar 7 A-10 tournament starts