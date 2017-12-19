× WTVR CBS 6.3 will carry VCU Rams game vs. Winthrop Eagles

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball game against the Winthrop Eagles will air on WTVR channel 6.3.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday on 6.3.

CBS 6.1 is our main channel, found on Comcast 9 and 212 and Verizon FiOS 6 and 506 as well as DirecTV.

CBS 6.3, Verizon 466 and Comcast 206, is our sub-channel which normally airs CBS 6 weather information.

It can be found on Comcast 206 and Verizon FiOS 466 but is not currently available on DirecTV.

@CoachRhoades with a scouting report on @WUEagles, tonight's opponent at 7. You can see the game on CBS 6.3, Comcast 206, FiOS 466. @VCU_Hoops @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/6NWWiV3fVZ — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) December 19, 2017

VCU Schedule

(bold are home games)

December

Sat Dec 2 – Old Dominion

Tues Dec 5 – Texas

Sat Dec 9 – at Seton Hall

Sat Dec 16 – Bucknell

Tues Dec 19 – Winthrop

Fri Dec 22 – VMI

Sat Dec 30 – Fordham(12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network)

VCU Atlantic 10 Schedule

January

Wed Jan 03 – TBA, Saint Joseph’s

Sat Jan 06 — La Salle (2 p.m. NBC Sports Network)

Tues Jan 09 — Duquesne

Fri Jan 12 –Dayton ( 7p.m. ESPN2)

Wed Jan 17 – Richmond

Sat Jan 20 —George Washington (12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network)

Tues Jan 23 — Saint Louis (TBA CBS Sports Network)

Sat Jan 27 — George Mason (TBA CBS Sports Network)

February

Fri Feb 2 Rhode Island (7 p.m. ESPN2)

Wed Feb 7 Richmond (TBA CBS Sports Network)

Sat Feb 10 Dayton (TBA CBS Sports Network)

Wed Feb 14 Davidson ( TBA CBS Sports Network)

Sat Feb 17 George Washington

Wed Feb 21 Massachusetts

Sat Feb 24 St. Bonaventure (TBA CBS Sports Network)

Wed Feb 28 George Mason

March

Sat Mar 3 Fordham

Wed. Mar 7 A-10 tournament starts