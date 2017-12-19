Tuesday basketball roundup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From around the area Tuesday night:

Justin Tillman had 22 points and 11 rebounds as VCU knocked off Winthrop 69-55

Bucknell outscores Richmond by 19 in second half to win 86-78

UVA races out to an early lead behind 17 points from Ty Jerome, coasts against Savannah State 78-47

Hokies survive against Presbyterian 63-55

Shepherd downs VUU 62-55

Trinity Episcopal beats Varina 61-58 to win TDIT boys final Armando Bacote had 26 points and 8 rebounds

Trinity girls also win TDIT final by knocking off Highland Springs 59-51