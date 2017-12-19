× Missing Hanover man reunited with his family

UPDATE: “Richard A. Creps was located safe Wednesday morning in Hanover County”, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. “He has been reunited with his family.”

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Richard Allen Creps, 77, was last seen in the 2000 block of Piping Tree Ferry Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. He may be wearing a brown leather jacket and camouflage hat, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Creps is a white male, approximately 5’9” tall and he weighs between 165-170 pounds.

He is believed to be operating a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing Virginia registration: 252-AEA. His license plate is a Virginia Bicentennial plate.

Deputies said he could possibly be heading to King William or King and Queen County.

Creps is also believed to suffer from a cognitive disorder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Creps is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.