Petersburg carjacking victim recovering, interviewed by police in hospital

PETERSBURG, Va. -- He was dragged about a half-mile and left with life-threatening injuries, but somehow by Tuesday night a Petersburg man was awake and talking.

Investigators hope to get crucial information that will help bring the man who carjacked him and left him for dead, to justice.

Petersburg police found the victim on the night of December 13, off Boydton Plank Road. The initial calls reported that a man had been shot in the head but that proved to be false, after further examination at the emergency room.

Crime Insider sources say the victim was battered and bloodied with road rash.

Hours later, the suspect was seen driving the vehicle into several cars parked on Melville Street. At that location, police say the carjacker then ran off on foot.

"He was ping-ponging off cars at first, but then he started entering yards, he was going back and forth and back and forth, and you could hear a lot of crashing," said witness Joshua Allen.

Crime Insider sources say the original story told was the victim was filling his truck tank with gas on the side of interstate 85, when the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

"We went to the hospital tonight to speak to the victim to get his side of the story of what happened, and what led to all of this,” said Lt. Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.