Man wearing pajamas says he was on LSD during attempted break-ins

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Stafford County man has been arrested for attempting to break into a residence and vehicle while claiming to be under the influence of the drug LSD.

Police said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Sang Yu, attempted to break into a residence and vehicle on Saturday, December 16.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a man behaving erratically.

Upon arrival, deputies say the suspect, later identified as Yu, was wearing pajamas and claimed to be under the influence of LSD.

Deputies say the suspect was not cooperative and refused to identify himself or advise deputies of his place of residence. Yu was taken into police custody and a neighbor told deputies where he lived.

“Deputies spoke with the original caller who told them that he observed the suspect pulling on the handle of his car door. The door was locked and the suspect was unable to gain access to the vehicle,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputies say that Yu also approached a woman walking her dogs and repeatedly directed vulgar comments towards her.

The woman fled the scene and said she observed the suspect pounding on the door of a nearby residence.

Yu was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond of $6000.

He has been charged with attempted breaking and entering, entering or setting into motion a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, intoxicated in public, and failure to identify himself to law enforcement.