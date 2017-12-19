Crash knocks out power, closes Jefferson Davis Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD Co.-- More than a thousand people lost power in Chesterfield and Richmond, after police say a woman crashed into a power pole on Jefferson Davis Highway, near Cogbill Road.

Police confirm a single vehicle crash shut down Jefferson Davis right after 3:30 Tuesday morning. They say that car ran into a power pole. Crews shut down both directions of travel ahead of the morning commute.

Pictures of the scene show a power pole leaning significantly over Jeff Davis Highway. Dominion Energy Crews had to be called out by Chesterfield Police to shut down power. Dominion Energy listed 1,099 people without power on their website at it's peak, due to a vehicle accident. They now list only 15 people without power. They estimate the power will come back on sometime between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Police say the female driver of the car was not injured in the crash. Police are unsure what caused this crash, saying there was a language barrier issue. Officials are not releasing the name of the driver, but say she will be issued a summons for reckless driving.

Officers are directing traffic around the accident, and have not said how long it will be until Jefferson Davis Highway will reopen, only saying they plan to be on scene for "several hours."

This is a developing story. You can send news tips or photos here.