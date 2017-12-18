Tom Patton surprises hard-working school employee for Month of Giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. -- When meteorologist Tom Patton heard about a beloved and hard-working Essex High school employee, who is also a mother of four, he knew he wanted to help this holiday season.

Administrators at Essex High helped stage a fake meeting, so Patton and CBS 6 could give her a big surprise.

“We’ve heard some terrific things about you,” said Patton. “We’ve heard that you are an amazing woman; that you are terrific at your job and the students that you watch over; especially at home. He heard you have four lovely daughters. We just wanted really wanted to help you out this Christmas season.”

Patton surprised the beloved teacher with a gift for her whole family. She gave her a gift card to help her family this holiday season.

"Thank you so much," she said, before giving Patton a hug.

Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

Watch CBS 6 Month of Giving segments each day or catch up online.