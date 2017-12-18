× Juvenile shot in drive-by shooting on Richmond’s Northside: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – A male juvenile has been transported to the hospital after a drive-by shooting on Richmond’s Northside, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Police said at 8:50 p.m. they received a call for a person shot in the 3200 block of Garland Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources said three suspects fled towards E. Ladies Mile Road after the shooting.

Detectives are still working on identify the suspects in the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

