Bridging RVA’s Annual Community Christmas Day Dinner

RICHMOND, Va. – In this season of giving, there are those in our community who making do with a lot less. Non-Profit organization Bridging RVA is offering a FREE Christmas Day Dinner to those in need. Board Chairman John Sawyer, along with his wife and Co-Founder Lee Ann, stopped by our studio to fill us on the event, and how you can get involved. The 3rd Annual Christmas Day Dinner is December 25th from 11am to 3pm at the Temple Beth Ahabah in Richmond. Bridging RVA will be providing transportation to the dinner from 9am to 12pm. You can call 804-496-1594 if you need transportation to the event that morning. For more information you can visit www.bridgingrva.com