Chesterfield student, teacher involved in altercation inside classroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County School officials confirm a Cosby High school student and a teacher were involved in an altercation inside a classroom Tuesday.

A student, who was inside the English classroom, tells CBS 6 that the altercation started when the female teacher asked the student to put her phone away.

The witness said the female student, who had just walked into class, continued on her phone, then punched the teacher in the face. The witness told CBS 6 that punch caused the teacher to bleed.

In a statement to parents, Cosby Principal Ben Snyder said the student made “a very poor choice” during the altercation with the teacher. Snyder also commended the students who came to the aide of the teacher during the incident.

Here is the full message Snyder sent parents Tuesday:

“Cosby Community, I know you normally hear from me on Sundays, but we had an incident today that I felt was important to share. During 4th block we had a student escalate a classroom disruption and made a very poor choice with an interaction with a faculty member. An administrator quickly intervened and then deescalated the situation. I want you to know that we take the safety and security of our staff and students very seriously and this student will receive appropriate student discipline for their action. I would also ask that you speak with your students and reiterate the importance of sharing information with faculty members when other students talk of participating in inappropriate activities. I would also like to take a minute and commend the students who came to the aide of the teacher during the situation. Thank you for your continued support in maintaining a safe and secure learning environment.”

CBS 6 has been told that the student was escorted out of the school by police. Officials have not said how the student involved in the incident will be disciplined or if she will face charges.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.