Man sentenced for murdering Richmond middle school student Amiya Moses

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Shaquille Maxwell, 21, will serve 14 years in prison for his role in the December 2015 murder of Amiya Moses.

The 12-year-old girl was visiting friends when she was shot and killed at an apartment complex along Old Brook Road in Richmond.

Maxwell was found guilty of 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and transporting or possessing a firearm.

He is one of three men convicted in connection with the middle school student’s murder.

Davarn “DJ” Hancock, convicted of 1st degree murder, was previously sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison.

Dwight Jackson, 21, was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the crime.

Moses was standing outside the Northside apartment complex when a car drove up and shots were fired.

The shooting was part of an ongoing neighborhood dispute, investigators said.

Moses was a sixth grader at Henderson Middle School.

She turned 12 years old on December 3, two weeks before she died.

Her mother said she was loved by everyone and could light up a room.

“My baby was going to be in lights, she wanted to sing, she wanted to dance,” Kele Wright said in the weeks following Amiya’s murder. “I want her legacy to be that violence is not the key… violence leads to people burying their loved ones when it’s not their time.”