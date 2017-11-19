Will the weather cooperate with your Thanksgiving travel plans?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The weather for the holiday week into next weekend will generally be tranquil, but our up-and-down temperature patterns will continue. One small wrinkle is the potential for some showers Tuesday night into very early Wednesday, but that should not affect travel for the most part.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. A cold front will pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with that chance for showers, but the remainder of Wednesday will be dry. Dry weather will continue locally through Friday.

Here is the national forecast for Wednesday. Much of the country will see fair weather, but there will be rain across the western United States and near the Gulf Coast. Spotty snow showers are possible across the northern tier. It will be cold across the Great Lakes, quite mild in the Rockies, warm in Florida, and very warm in the southwest.

Here is a look at regional travel for Wednesday. The best chance for rain around daybreak will be east and southeast of Richmond. Any rain that does fall will exit quickly by mid to late morning. There will be rain along the coast of the Carolinas.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cool for the region, with mid to upper 40s for central and eastern Virginia.

Temperatures increase slightly across the Commonwealth on Friday. There will be more showers possible in the Outer Banks.

A cold front will pass through next Saturday, and there could be a shower north of Richmond. As of now, it looks like much of the area will be dry. After temperatures getting back close to 60° on Saturday, cooler weather will follow for Sunday.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: