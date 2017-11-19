Homeless veterans treated to Thanksgiving dinner at Chick-fil-A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Some Virginia veterans got an early start on Thanksgiving with a special feast provided by several groups.

More than a dozen men and women sat down at the Brook Road Chick-fil-A In Glen Allen for a special meal Saturday evening.

The veterans, some of whom have PTSD, were once living on the street, but the groups Liberation Veterans and The Way placed them in a group home where they are working to overcome their past and flourish.

The WAY, Chick Fil A, Sandston Smokehouse and Sandston Farm Bureau made the meal possible.