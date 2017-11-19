Mom who survived hit-and-run completes first race since recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKVILLE, Va. --The Hanover runner critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in June of 2016 competed her first 5K race Saturday since the accident.

Dr. Denise Gorondy took part in the Lloyd Family Farms Fall 5K Run in Rockville.

The mother of two and local veterinarian was left for dead the morning of June 5, 2016 after heading out for her morning run.

A cyclist found Gorondy lying on the side of Dunns Chapel Road a little before 7:15 a.m. She was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

She spent 40 days in the hospital for a traumatic brain injury and fractures throughout her body.

“I had a broken neck, broken back, broken ribs, lacerated spleen, hematoma on my liver, severe brachial plexus injury to my right arm and open fractures in my right leg,” Gorondy previously told reporter Laura French.

Gorondy crossed the finish with her husband by her side and her family cheering.

“It was amazing to have so many friends and family come out to support me,” Gorondy said. “It was a beautiful day for a running and we all just had a great time.”

The race benefited Gorondy's recovery fund. Click here for more information or if you would like to make a donation.

